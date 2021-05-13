Watch
Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco historical marker unveiled in New Iberia

Posted at 8:30 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 19:53:43-04

Governor John Bel Edwards, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, and other state and local officials were in New Iberia Wednesday to honor former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco.

A ceremony was held at Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia to unveil Blanco's State Historical Marker.

Louisiana's first female governor and a New Iberia native, Blanco died in 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 76.

