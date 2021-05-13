Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco historical marker unveiled in New Iberia

Governor John Bel Edwards, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, and other state and local officials were in New Iberia Wednesday to honor former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco.
A ceremony was held at Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia to unveil Blanco's State Historical Marker.
Louisiana's first female governor and a New Iberia native, Blanco died in 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 76.
