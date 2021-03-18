Fundraiser set up for mother who lost daughter in New Iberia fire

Following a fatal fire that took the life of a 7-year-old girl in New Iberia, a fund has been set up to aid a mother who has lost everything.

Fallon Louis and her daughter Kennedi were asleep when a fire broke out that their apartment in New Iberia in the 500 block of Grand Prix Blvd.

Louis was able to escape the flames but, according to the fundraiser, the smoke was too powerful and Kennedi did not survive.

Fallon said the she has lost everything in the fire.

The organizer of the GoFundMe account is hoping donations will make things easier for Louis who is now planning a funeral for her daughter.

"We are asking to lessen the load that she is going through while she prepares to bury her 7 year old daughter who she loved dearly," the page reads.

As of Thursday afternoon, a total of $15,285 of the pages $20,000 fund raising goal had been met.

To make a donation, click here.

