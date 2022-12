Brookshire Grocery Company is deploying its “Community Kitchen” and a team of employee-partners to serve free hot meals on Friday, December 16 to folks recovering from the storms this week.

In the Super 1 Foods parking lot in New Iberia, a team will be serving hamburgers with chips and cookies from 1-3 p.m.

Then from 5-7 p.m., the team will serve traditional turkey and ham with a casserole and macaroni and cheese with cookies for dessert.