Free COVID test distribution in New Iberia

Posted at 8:50 AM, Jan 25, 2022
Zion Hill Christian Fellowship in New Iberia will partnering with State Representative Marcus Bryant this Thursday to distribute free COVID testing kits.

The event will take place 11 AM and will last until 2 PM or until supplies last.

They invite everyone to come out to the event at 626 West Main Street in New Iberia.

