Free COVID test distribution in New Iberia

Zion Hill Christian Fellowship in New Iberia will partnering with State Representative Marcus Bryant this Thursday to distribute free COVID testing kits.

The event will take place 11 AM and will last until 2 PM or until supplies last.

They invite everyone to come out to the event at 626 West Main Street in New Iberia.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel