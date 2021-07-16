Former IPSO corrections officer accused of rape of an inmate

A former Iberia Parish corrections officer was arrested Friday afternoon following an investigation into allegations of the officer engaging in sexual activity with a female inmate in March 2021.

According to an IPSO spokesperson, during the course of the investigation by the sheriff's office Bureau of Investigations, Iberia Parish Jail, and Internal Affairs Division, it was determined that the former office, identified as 45-year-old Hansel Hulin of New Iberia, engaged in sexual activity with the inmate during a routine transport from the jail to a nearby facility.

Hulin was employed with the IPSO since January 2019, according to a spokesperson. Prior to the conclusion of the investigation, Hulin resigned from his position, IPSO says.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Hulin, and he was arrested Friday at 12:30 p.m. on charges of First Degree Rape and Malfeasance in Office, according to the spokesperson. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail; bond has been set at $350,000.

This charge is based on the Louisiana Statute (LA R.S. 14:41.1) which states a person (sexual assault victim) is deemed incapable of consent when the person is under arrest or otherwise in the actual custody of a police officer or other law enforcement official and the offender is a police officer or other law enforcement official.

Sheriff Tommy Romero stated "As soon as our office was made aware of the incident, detectives from both the Bureau of Investigations and Corrections began a full investigation. From the evidence obtained, our office was able to acquire an arrest warrant. As your Sheriff – I will not allow this type of behavior from anyone working for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. This abuse of power compromises the public's trust in our office, any type of abuse of an inmate will not be tolerated! Our goal is to continuously build a positive legacy of law enforcement in Iberia Parish. We will not let the actions of one person deter us from our goal."

