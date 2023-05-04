Five-year-old girl shot inside vehicle in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a five-year-old child injured on Thursday.

The shooting happened at the Raceway gas station on LA-14 at 10:44 am, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

The girl was in a vehicle with her mother and other siblings when a shot was fired.

The girl was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say no one else was injured.

Details are limited at this time and the case remains under investigation.

