Five arrested after high-speed chase from New Iberia to Broussard

A high-speed chase along U.S. Hwy 90 from New Iberia to Broussard Tuesday night ended with the arrest of five individuals.

According to New Iberia Police, on March 29, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of South Hopkins and Lombard Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Officers reportedly pursued the vehicle south on Hopkins Street, over West Admiral Doyle and onto Louisiana Highway 675.

From Hwy 675, the pursuit continued onto U.S. Highway 90 and ended near Albertsons Parkway in Broussard when the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a bridge support.

Police say five individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

All five were arrested without incident, according to the department.

The following individuals were arrested:

Ronald Absent – 19 years old



Illegal Window Tint

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Resisting an Officer

Denitrell Johnlewis – 22 years old



Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Resisting an Officer

Dontre Colbert – 20 years old



Resisting an Officer

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Substance

Spencer Brown – 21 years old



Resisting an Officer

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Devontre Phillips – 22 years old



Resisting an Officer

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Louisiana State Police, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and Broussard Police Department assisted in the incident.

