Five arrested after high-speed chase from New Iberia to Broussard

A high-speed chase along U.S. Hwy 90 from New Iberia to Broussard Tuesday night ended with the arrest of five individuals.
According to New Iberia Police, on March 29, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of South Hopkins and Lombard Street.
Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Officers reportedly pursued the vehicle south on Hopkins Street, over West Admiral Doyle and onto Louisiana Highway 675.
From Hwy 675, the pursuit continued onto U.S. Highway 90 and ended near Albertsons Parkway in Broussard when the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a bridge support.
Police say five individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
All five were arrested without incident, according to the department.
The following individuals were arrested:
Ronald Absent – 19 years old
- Illegal Window Tint
- Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Resisting an Officer
Denitrell Johnlewis – 22 years old
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Resisting an Officer
Dontre Colbert – 20 years old
- Resisting an Officer
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
- Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Substance
Spencer Brown – 21 years old
- Resisting an Officer
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
Devontre Phillips – 22 years old
- Resisting an Officer
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance
Louisiana State Police, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and Broussard Police Department assisted in the incident.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers