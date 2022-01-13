First responders overwhelmed by Omicron surge

Omicron is continuing to fuel the current surge leaving first responders wondering if the pandemic will ever let up.

Jimmy Dupui II, Operations Supervisor of Acadian ambulance, says while COVID-19 cases are rising the number of dispatch calls are also on the rise.

He says as of the first eight days this year the company has seen nearly 1,900 covid related calls across louisiana, mississippi, and texas.

Louisiana alone has almost 1,200.

“We’ve gone up about 50 to 60 patients per day total for the whole five parishes per day for the whole five parishes. Lafayette, Saint Martin, Iberia, and Saint Landry, and some days it’s even more than that, some days we have more than 200 plus patients per day,” Dupui said.

Dupui says they’ve also had to fill shifts slots because of medics testing positive.

However they are making sure all medics are protected by providing them with the proper PPE beforehand.

“In any given week we’ll have three to five medics out just in our area due to being covid positive. So we have to back fill those shifts with other medics to keep things running,” Dupui said. “We provide our medics with N95 masks and respirators to wear on every patient contact and surgical masks, anywhere else in the station if there's a large group of medics there supposed to be wearing surgical masks while in groups,” He added.

New Iberia police also put out a statement saying they are restricting lobby services and are handling non-emergency calls by phone.

New Iberia police department

Here's how you can help first responders prior to calling dispatch:

“Notify dispatch that you may be covid positive or have signs or symptoms of Covid when they call 9-1-1. That will prepare the first responders to properly care and protect themselves when they respond to an emergency,” Dupui said.

Dupui also says an Acadian Ambulance does not have covid on hand. if you’re in need of taking a covid test— you could go to any of the free testing sights.

