First annual International French Bread Festival coming to Jeanerette

The 1st International French Bread Festival in Louisiana will take place in Jeanerette on Sat., Oct. 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. under the Main Street Pavilion (1630 Main St.).

This historical inaugural event celebrates the "World of French Bread" and opens with the "Blessing of the Bread" ceremony, followed by live music performances throughout the day including Justin Morales, Leah Simon, Mr. Hot Topic, Justin Champagne, local recording artist Andrew Jackson and zydeco’s Wayne Singleton and Same Ol' 2 Step band.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to witness a chop-style competition between chefs using French bread as the main ingredient. There will be delicious food vendors, the Lagniappe Market showcasing local arts and crafts, a STEM kid's corner, and a vintage car show. The festival's highlight is the Zydeco competition to crown the French Bread Festival King and Queen.

A dedicated space focused on community wellness is the “Bee Healthy Hive,” which will offer attendees information and resources aligned with the festival's 2023 theme, "Healthy Me, Healthy You, Healthy Community."