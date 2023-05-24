Final decision made: Jeanerette plant is a go

Delta Biofuel has announced a $100 million final investment decision for the construction and start up of a full-scale renewable fuel production facility in Iberia Parish that will convert sugarcane waste into feedstock for low-emissions energy generation.

The company is expected to create 126 new direct jobs with an average salary of $62,500. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 149 indirect jobs, for a total 275 new jobs in the Acadiana region. They hope to break ground next month.

Back in 2021, we reported that they werelooking at Jeanerette for the plant, and today was the announcement that they'd made that final decision.

A release from the state says the facility will be the first of its kind in North America for its use of bagasse, a byproduct of sugarcane production, to manufacture biomass fuel pellets on a commercial scale that offer a lower-cost and stronger greenhouse gas reduction profile versus other biomass fuels, such as wood pellets, used in power generation.

The release states that the total capital expenditure is 43% higher than the $70 million investment that was anticipated when the project was first proposed in 2021. The higher level of capital expenditure is reflective of increased labor and equipment cost, as well as Delta’s decision to increase the facility’s production capacity.

Here's the plan, also from the release:

