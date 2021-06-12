Festival of the Live Oaks held in New Iberia

People gathered for the annual Festival of the Live Oaks in New Iberia on Saturday.

The festival was one of the first in Acadiana following the loosening of restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

The festival offered entertainment by Donna Angelle, Louisiana Kids, and Cajun Company Band, along with the NIRD BBQ Cookoff and the first-ever Jr. BBQ Cookoff.

Various children and family activities along with arts and crafts and sweets booths were set up throughout the park.

Admission was free.

