Feral dogs reportedly killing pets in New Iberia

A woman in New Iberia says more than 10 of her daughter's animals have been killed by a pack of feral dogs. Since January, their cat, several chickens, and 4-H rabbits, have been attacked overnight.

"More than three quarters of them were dead, just all dead. The kid never cries and was sobbing. It was really hard to see her that upset," Sarah Riggs said. "These rabbits were not just show rabbits, they were her babies."

Riggs says after the first attack, they added a new fence, but that did not stop the dogs.

"One time they went under our house, they were bumping pipes, they pulled rabbits out from our backyard yard, and killed two rabbits that way. The next time they came at three in the morning and knocked the fence down. Killed about all of my daughters show rabbits and the chickens," Riggs added.

"They didn't eat them, it was the kill they were after," Paul Landry, Iberia Parish Councilman for District 7, said.

Landry, who lives nearby, says the dogs have also attacked his son's chickens.

"One woman was sweeping her porch when two of them came around the corner. She yelled, one left, another got aggressive. But she had her broom, so he did leave," Landry explained.

So far, the dogs are only reported to come out at night.

Director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control Herff Jones tells KATC they have had several reports. He says since the dogs are not domesticated, it will be harder to capture them. According to Jones, animal control needs specialized traps, and is planning to bring in someone with more experience.

If you encounter any stray dog, you are asked to call animal control immediately. Do not take matters into your own hands.

