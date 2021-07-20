Family, police continue search for missing woman

An Iberia Parish family is asking for the public's help finding a loved one who has been missing for nearly a year.

Sabrina Gibson hasn't been seen since September 16, 2020, in the New Iberia area. Tuesday, family and friends were out putting up posters trying to raise awareness about her disappearance.

"We want her to know that we all still love her and we're not going to stop until we do find her," said Dorothy Abshire. "Sabrina, if you are seeing this please let one of us know you're okay."

Gibson is 28 years old. She has multiple tattoos, including stars on her neck, a blue rose with the name 'Jessi,' and the name 'Zayden' on one of her wrists. When Gibson disappeared, she didn't have a car or a phone.

If you have any information on Gibson's whereabouts, contact NIPD.

