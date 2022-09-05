Family of apparent murder-suicide victim has set up GoFundMe

The family of a woman who died in Iberia Parish Friday in an apparent murder-suicide has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to have a funeral for her.

Katelyn James Hebert Bourque's sister reached out to us to tell us about the GoFundMe. She said her sister, known as "Katie," was found shot to death by deputies Friday. Read that story here.

"Early September 2nd, 2022, Katelyn “Katie’” Hebert, a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and great friend, was tragically taken from us. A noticed soul wherever she went, she carried an energy about her that made people smile. Taken too soon and unexpectedly, the family is asking for donations toward her funeral and final expenses. We ask that everyone come together and help send this angel home. Thank you for anything you can do to help. We will have a celebration of life the week of September 5th, details to come," the family's GoFundMe states. "Katie leaves behind a beautiful daughter, Gracelynn Hebert, and any additional donations received beyond Katelyn’s final expenses will be secured for her future."

