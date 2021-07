The Northside Community Health and Wellness Group plans to host a resource fair and family fun day this weekend.

The event will be at West End Park at the Martin Luther King Center in New Iberia on Saturday July 10 from 10am to 2pm.

There will be medical providers, mental health services, preventative health, face painting, games and activities, music, COVID testing and vaccinations and more at the event.

You must wear a mask to attend.

For more information, call 337.983.8345.