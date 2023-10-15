ELECTION RESULTS 2023: IBERIA PARISH

IBERIA PARISH

Results are now final in Iberia Parish.

Here are the numbers:

Coroner

Patrick "Shawn" Baque, Republican -46 percent -7,477 votes

WINNER: Timothy Viator, No Party - 54 percent - 8,616 votes

Councilman District 9

Hubert Landry Jr., Republican - 48 percent -873 votes

WINNER: Scott Ransonet, Republican - 52 percent - 957 votes

Councilman District 10

Merv Boyance, Democrat - 3 percent - 38 votes

Eugene Olivier Sr., Democrat - 39 percent - 539 votes

WINNER: Brock Pellerin, Republican - 58 percent - 800 votes

Councilman District 12

Courtney Broussard-Fitch, No Party - 40 percent - 412 votes

WINNER: Lady "Fontenette" Brown, No Party - 60 percent - 618 votes

Councilman District 13

WINNER: Caymen Crappell, Republican - 68 percent - 811 votes

"Chris" Feller, Republican 32 percent - 376 votes

PROPOSITIONS

City of New Iberia Proposition

(Millage)

Shall the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), levy a special tax of 6.83 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation in the City for a period of twenty (20) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2043 (an estimated $1,350,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, and maintaining public roads and streets in the City?

YES - 68 percent - 3,742 votes

NO - 32 percent - 1,781 votes

Town of Delcambre Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Town of Delcambre, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy a 1% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2024, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purposes of providing funds for public safety in the Town and for any other lawful purpose of the Town?

YES - 56 percent - 72 votes

NO - 44 percent - 57 votes