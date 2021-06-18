Eight honored at "Women Making a Difference" luncheon

Women from across Acadiana were honored Friday at a Luncheon in New Iberia.

Acadiana Lifestyle's 2021 Women Making A Difference Luncheon honored eight women on June 18 at The Event Center.

Community members gathered to celebrate the impact those women have made in their communities.

This year's honorees included the following: Anita Begnaud, Brianna Davis, Anne Darrah, Melissa Bonin, Cindy Herring, Angie Eckman, Diane Wiltz and Julie Oubre.

Former honoree, Morgan Richard Olivier, delivered the keynote speech.

