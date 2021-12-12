Dickie Fremin is the new, New Iberia City Marshal

NEW IBERIA — It has been a busy race for New Iberia City Marshal candidates who both wanted to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

Dickie Fremin and Corey Porter were out and about today getting people to head to the polls for their runoff race.

Voted in to do the job is Dickie Fremin. He tells KATC, "It feels good, ya know. I've gotten back very positive feedback from the community, ya know. I think they're ready for a change. Well, I've worked here my entire life; I'e worked here in New Iberia and Iberia Parish for 42 years. The community knows who I am, and I feel they're ready to put me to work, and I'm ready to work for them. It feels really good. I'm willing to work with them, and I'm sure they're willing to work with me."

Corey Porter tells KATC about his experience of the race, "It feels wonderful. It gives me a chance to showcase my talents, the things I know I could bring to this community to uplift it and bring it together, and that's what we need to have across the world.. and that's what I bring to this community. I want us all as a community working together to make the community safe and peaceful."

Dickie J. Fremin, R, had a total of 1,598 votes with 55% of the votes.

Corey Porter, D, had a total of 1,332 votes with 45% of the votes.

Fremin also shared with KATC about his experience in the runoff, "Obviously, we are very excited with the results and thank the voters for their confidence and the opportunity they have given me to serve. I would also like to recognize Mr. Porter for his effort and for running a respectable campaign, and we had a great team that worked hard the whole way through. I am honored to serve New Iberia as their City Marshal and ready to start immediately."

For more articles of this race for city marshal, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel