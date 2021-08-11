Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Iberia Parish

items.[0].image.alt
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office
Shataybia Lewis
Shataybia Lewis.png
Posted at 10:03 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:03:18-04

Iberia Parish deputies are asking for assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office says that Shataybia Lewis was last seen on August 11, 2021, at around 6:30 a.m. in the Westend Drive area of Iberia Parish.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans (no description of her shirt) and carrying a black book sack.

Deputies say she is not in imminent danger.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Lewis is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.