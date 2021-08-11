Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish deputies are asking for assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office says that Shataybia Lewis was last seen on August 11, 2021, at around 6:30 a.m. in the Westend Drive area of Iberia Parish.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans (no description of her shirt) and carrying a black book sack.

Deputies say she is not in imminent danger.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Lewis is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

