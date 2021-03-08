Delcambre Shrimp Festival to return in 2021

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival will return this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

An announcement was made Saturday, March 6 on the Shrimp Festival's Facebook page.

The 70th annual event is scheduled to take place from August 18 to August 22.

On Wednesday, March 3, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state would enter a modified Phase 3.

Phase 3 guidelines allow for an increase in the size of gatherings both indoors and outdoors with a cap at 250 people for businesses.

In his guidance, Edwards announced that fairs and festivals may operate at up to 50 percent capacity with six feet of social distancing required, if they receive approval from the State Fire Marshal and the Louisiana Department of Health.

A statewide mask mandate is still in place.

Read more of the guidelines: Gov Edwards: Louisiana will move to phase 3

