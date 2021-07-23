Delcambre Police seeking information on hit and run involving a bicyclist

The Delcambre Police Department is seeking to identity the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on Thursday.

Police say that vehicle struck a bicyclist on East Main Street at its intersection with Dooley Street at around 2:00 pm. The bicyclist received minor injuries.

The vehicle, according to police, is a gray Kia Optima. It should have damage to the front grill and hood area.

Anyone who can identity the vehicle is asked to call 337-685-4404 with any information. Callers will remain anonymous.

