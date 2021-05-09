Delcambre girl raises money for family of Seacor crew member

A young Acadiana resident did her part to help in the search for the missing Seacor Power crew members.

Mylee Fontenot had been asking her parents if she could have a lemonade stand and donate the profits. Mylee is the daughter of Justin Fontenot, one of Dylan Daspit's close friends. When the Seacor Power capsized, Mylee asked if she could donate to help.

Mylee and her family set a date and a goal of $1,000. Saturday, her mother says the Delcambre community not only met Mylee's goal, but exceeded it.

11 gallons and four hours later, Mylee's lemonade stand raised about $1,400 to donate to Dylan Daspit's family.

