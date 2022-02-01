Crime is down in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH, La. – According to the New Iberia Police Department, crime in the area is going down.

Thirty-three shootings were reported for 2020 that went down by three in 2021. Eight armed robberies were reported in 2020, in 2021 that when down to two. And 10 sexual assaults were reported in 2020, which down to six.

Increased community awareness of crime, as well as improved community and police relations, contributed to the decrease, stated Sgt. Daesha Hughes, spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

"Cameras are always good," said Sgt. Hughes. "And also building a relationship with the community because those are the people who are out there because they hear things that we don't hear and see things we don't see and when they know a police officer they can tell the information to, that is always a good thing."

