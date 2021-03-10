Crafts fair set for New Iberia

The New Iberia Semi-Annual Spring Vendor and Craft Festival will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside and outside at the New Iberia City Park Community Center located at 300 Parkview Drive in New Iberia, Louisiana.

This show features vendors selling handmade crafts, art, clothing, sweets, décor and local independent product distributors. Kids entertainment includes Schoolhouse Safari hands-on, educational animal experience, a train ride and pictures with the Easter Bunny, organizers say.

Vendor booths are located indoors as well as in the courtyard at the entrance to the building. Admission to this festival is free. We have two great food trucks with a wide selection of delicious food items and a mobile coffee cart.

Lots of returning vendors and some great new ones are scheduled to appear; you can find a map and vendor list at www.Facebook.com/newiberiavendorevent

This event is organized by the New Iberia Recreation Department and Pamper Me Place to support park programs.

For more information, email mharrington@cityofnewiberia.com or call (337) 369-2337 or 577-2117.

Organizers say they will follow Covid-19 Phase 3 guidelines so please remember a mask must be worn to enter the building. Vendor booths will be spaced to follow guidelines.