Coteau water district making repairs Tuesday

Posted at 7:27 PM, Nov 22, 2021
Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) is advising residents that it will be doing repairs on a main water line on Tuesday, and some may see changes to their water as a result.

The repairs will begin at 8:30 a.m. and should be completed by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23.

Residents may experience low or loss of water pressure during the repair. Lines will be flushed after the repair, which officials say may cause discoloration.

If a boil order is necessary, residents will be notified.

