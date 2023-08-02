Coteau water customers asked to conserve

Water levels are low in the Coteau water system's tanks, and Iberia Parish officials are asking customers to conserve as best they can.

"Water Works #3: Coteau water has been experiencing low storage levels in our water supply tanks due to increased consumption amid this drought and heatwave. We are trying to build storage in our tanks without issuing overnight outages. We believe we can achieve this with our new control panel by adjusting outgoing flow intermittently. You may experience low water pressure from time to time in the next few days," a release from parish government states.

"We need your help to conserve water in every way possible and be mindful of usage moving forward. Please help by not watering lawns, washing cars, etc. We will update you of any changes," the release continues.

Officials acknowledge the inconvenience, and advise customers with questions or concerns to call Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) at (337)367-6111.