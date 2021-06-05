Watch
Coroner releases name of woman found dead at abandoned home

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 13:30:33-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was found dead Friday evening.

The body of 51-year-old Kitty Rideaux was discovered at an abandoned home near S. Hopkins and Lombard Streets, according to a spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Dept.

This is a developing story; we'll update with more information as it becomes available.

