Coroner releases name of woman found dead at abandoned home

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was found dead Friday evening.
The body of 51-year-old Kitty Rideaux was discovered at an abandoned home near S. Hopkins and Lombard Streets, according to a spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Dept.
This is a developing story; we'll update with more information as it becomes available.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers