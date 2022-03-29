City of New Iberia to hold job fair

The City of New Iberia is holding a job fair next week.

The city is looking to fill municipal civil service positions.

There will be on the spot testing and/or interviews for the following positions:

● Equipment Operator 4 (mini excavator)

●Wastewater Inspection Technician (TV Camera)

●Equipment Operator 1 (zero-turn mowers/ tractor with bushhog)

●Wastewater Maintenance Laborer

● Construction Laborer

● Part-time Grounds Maintenance Laborer

● Accounting Clerk (Accepting applications only/ testing on another date)

The event is set for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. until noon at City Park Cyr-Gates Community Center, 300 Parkview Drive, New Iberia, LA 70563

Applicants should bring:

• a copy of your voter verification

• A copy of your high school verification; diploma or transcript (if you have one)

• Your driver’s license

• Your pre-filled City of New Iberia application (you may obtain and fill out an application there)

For more information visit our website at https://www.cityofnewiberia.com/job-listings or call (337)369-2351 or (337)369-2300