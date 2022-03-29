City of New Iberia to hold job fair

The City of New Iberia is holding a job fair next week.
The city is looking to fill municipal civil service positions.
There will be on the spot testing and/or interviews for the following positions:
● Equipment Operator 4 (mini excavator)
●Wastewater Inspection Technician (TV Camera)
●Equipment Operator 1 (zero-turn mowers/ tractor with bushhog)
●Wastewater Maintenance Laborer
● Construction Laborer
● Part-time Grounds Maintenance Laborer
● Accounting Clerk (Accepting applications only/ testing on another date)
The event is set for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. until noon at City Park Cyr-Gates Community Center, 300 Parkview Drive, New Iberia, LA 70563
Applicants should bring:
• a copy of your voter verification
• A copy of your high school verification; diploma or transcript (if you have one)
• Your driver’s license
• Your pre-filled City of New Iberia application (you may obtain and fill out an application there)
For more information visit our website at https://www.cityofnewiberia.com/job-listings or call (337)369-2351 or (337)369-2300