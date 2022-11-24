City of New Iberia advises motorists of street improvements

The City of New Iberia advises motorists of the following:

Beginning on Monday, December 5, 2022, Glenn Lege Construction, LLC will start street improvements on the following streets in New Iberia.

N. Corrine St – from W. Main St to Fulton St

N. Corrine St – from Fulton St to Jane St

Jane St – from N. Corrine St to Chestnut St

The street construction is anticipated to last approximately two months weather permitting.

During construction it will be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with a road closure and detour traffic around the work area. All closures will be limited to daytime closures from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm and will only be in place when crews are present. Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.

Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.

The City of New Iberia appreciates your patience during construction. If possible, please avoid these construction areas. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.