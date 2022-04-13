City of Jeanerette Is Making Upgrades to Streets and Boulevards.

Jeanerette has had a need for road improvements for quite some time, but after six months of prioritizing that process has begun, Mayor Carol Bourgeois says.

“It was over a six-month period we had the engineers come out and they did the survey of some of the streets that were in bad shape. We then prioritized what we could get done," he said.

Mayor Bourgeois says Jeanerette received $250,000 in federal funds that will go toward repairing Minville Blvd. and three other streets in Jeanerette.

“There are 250 tons of asphalt that have been laid here. Another street called Martin Luther King St., we are going to put in over 700 tons because it’s almost a half of a mile there.," Bourgeois says. "The third street will be Borg Street and the fourth street is Druihet.”

One motorist who often travels on Minville Road told us these repairs are long overdue and that she is grateful for the upgrades.