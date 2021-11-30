Christmas coming to Village of Loreauville

Christmas will be in the Village of Loreauville this week.

The Loreauville Commnity Project will be hosting the event at Loreauville Town Hall on Main Street by St. Joseph Catholic Church. It will be held on Saturday, December 4, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizers hope that members of the community and surrounding areas will come out to meet one another and have a great time.

"Our big mission for our community project is to get our residents here in Loreauville and surrounding [areas] in the parish to get to know each other," explained Mayor Brad Clifton. "When we did it the first year it was just an amazing turn out and it's been growing ever since then and so we're very excited for everybody to come out and just enjoy time with each other right here on Main Street."

Santa Claus will arrive at the event at 6:30 p.m., followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by 2 in the Chamber and Corey Ledet.

The event will also feature food, roasted marshmallows, shopping, and more. For more information or to purchase an ornament to hang on the tree, contact Mayor Brad Clifton at 519-1331 or message on Facebook.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel