Bus drivers denied chance to address pay increase at school board meeting

Bus drivers in Iberia Parish are planning another protest after being denied a chance to speak in front of the school board at Wednesday's meeting.

Drivers haven't had a cost of living increase in 20 years, they tell KATC. Administrators say a decline in student enrollment over the past four years has resulted in less state funding.

Drivers say they made an agreement with a school board member to address their pay in the meeting, but weren't given the opportunity. Drivers told KATC during a protest held Monday that they asked twice to be put on the school board agenda and were denied both times. They add that they're upset they aren't being acknowledged.

"We have said to hear us and to see us, of which they have not done as of yet and continue to refuse," said Karen Simon, president of the Iberia Parish Bus Association. "So at this point, like we're saying, as a group we are basically shouting right now. And evidently if you don't hear us shouting, then they're going to hear a scream."

The school system says the request to be put on the board's agenda was denied because the district can't consider pay increases for any group of employees until the budget is reviewed, and that it "would not be prudent to consider a pay increase for one individual group of employees exclusive to others."

RELATED STORY: Iberia bus drivers say it's been 20 years without a raise

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel