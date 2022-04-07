Bulky yard waste scheduled for pickup in Iberia Parish

Additional trash services will be provided in Iberia Parish for the next two weeks.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard says that starting Friday, April 8, 2022, there will be extra Waste Connection trucks throughout Iberia Parish.

These trucks, they say, will be dedicated to collecting bulky/yard waste for the next two weeks. Residents in the parish are asked to put bulky/yard waste out to anticipate pick up.

Questions on the waste pickup should be directed to the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

