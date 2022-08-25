Brown Sugar Festival is back - happening in New Iberia on September 24

After two years lost to the pandemic, the Brown Sugar Music Festival is back in New Iberia.

This year's return is set for September 24 on the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (also known as Hopkins Street) between Field and Roberson streets. The event begins at noon and lasts until 9 p.m.

The festival is free and family-oriented.

Organizers are looking for sponsors now, and selling t-shirts so everyone who enjoys the event can support it.

Coming soon are announcements about artists who will appear and other planned activities; you can keep up with festival happenings on their Facebook page here.