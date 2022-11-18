Both drivers killed in Iberia Parish two-vehicle crash

Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish.

At 4:45 p.m. on November 17, 2022, the crash took place and ultimately claimed the life of both drivers involved, authorities say. The drivers were identified as 45-year-old Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr. of Delcambre and 54-year-old John B. Young, Jr. of Youngsville.

Louisiana State Police Troop 1 preliminary investigation revealed Young was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Leleux road, approached its intersection with Louisiana 14 eastbound, proceeded to cross both eastbound lanes, and entered the westbound lanes of travel without yielding. At the same time, Duplantis was driving a 2012 GMC 2500 pickup westbound on Louisiana 14 when his pickup hit the passenger side of Young’s Cherokee in the westbound lane of travel.

According to authorities, impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to slow down and come to a complete stop in order to ensure no cross-traffic is present and ALWAYS wear your seat belt, regardless of seating position. Simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

