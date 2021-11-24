Watch
Boil advisory remains in effect for some Waterworks District #3 customers

Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 11:02:24-05

A boil water advisory remains in effect for some customers of Waterworks District #3 in Iberia Parish.

Parish President Larry Richard says that repairs have been completed but lines are continuing to be flushed.

The boil water advisory is in effect for the following areas:

  • Myers Road
  • Hunter Drive
  • Coteau Road from Coteau Elementary to Sandoz Road
  • Sandoz Road between Coteau Road and Hunter Drive

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Waterworks #3 (Coteau) at 337-367-6111.

