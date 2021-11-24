Boil advisory remains in effect for some Waterworks District #3 customers

A boil water advisory remains in effect for some customers of Waterworks District #3 in Iberia Parish.
Parish President Larry Richard says that repairs have been completed but lines are continuing to be flushed.
The boil water advisory is in effect for the following areas:
- Myers Road
- Hunter Drive
- Coteau Road from Coteau Elementary to Sandoz Road
- Sandoz Road between Coteau Road and Hunter Drive
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Waterworks #3 (Coteau) at 337-367-6111.
