Boil advisory lifted Friday in Jeanerette

UPDATE: The boil advisory issued Saturday for the City of Jeanerette has been lifted.

On Friday, February 11, officials said that water samples were cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The City of Jeanerette was placed under a boil water advisory on Saturday, February 5.

The advisory was issued after a loss of pressure in the city's water system due to an electrical failure.

A crew was dispatched to the area on Saturday and a main breaker was changed bringing the water system back on line.

