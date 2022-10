Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau), announced a boil advisory effective immediately as of Thursday, October 13, 2022.

According to officials, the boil advisory is in effect for customers who reside North East of Coteau Road until further notice.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this, please contact Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) at (337) 367-6111.