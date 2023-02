The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, attracted residents who were happy to be present at the event this year.

The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade was the first parade of 2023 in New Iberia.

The parade begin at 7 p.m. at the corner of Main Street, and Ann street in downtown New Iberia.

The parade was family and kid friendly opportunity, for locals ready to celebrate the Mardi Gras season.