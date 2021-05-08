Balloon release held for Autism Acceptance Month

An event was held in New Iberia Friday to honor Autism Acceptance Month.

Supporters gathered at Bank Avenue Park for a balloon release.

It was sponsored by the non-profit Community of Friends, along with the Autism Society of Acadiana.

Organizers say they want to show support to those who need it most.

"With the right support and the right support systems, with more understanding, more acceptance, people with autism and and other disabilities can go as far as they can," said Robyn Blackwell, Outreach Direcctor for the Autism Society of Acadiana.

The release was originally scheduled for April, during Autism Acceptance Month, but had to be rescheduled. Learn more about Autism Acceptance Month here.

