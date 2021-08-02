Watch
Artist Jessica Moody celebrated at Teche Center for the Arts

Jessica Moody Photo Credit: Lucius Fontenot
Posted at 8:09 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 21:12:40-04

Teche Center for the Arts welcomed friends and the public to celebrate painter Jessica Moody Sunday evening.

An exhibit of her paintings was celebrated at a reception at Teche Center for the Arts. Becca and the Band-Ades provided the music.

"I've been painting for about 6 to 7 years and I've had a few different teachers and I think it helps me doing different techniques to do all kind of things with the paints starting with acrylics," the artist tells us.

According to the Center, Jessica has faced challenges that many of us cannot imagine. She is full of life and humor and determination to use her creative skills to uplift and inspire others. Jessica expresses her fun personality through her art pieces. Her wit and charm shine through the compositions she creates, Jessica has a great love for the outdoors and through that passion, she creates unique masterpieces.

