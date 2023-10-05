Arrest made in July shooting that injured toddler

After searching for weeks, police say they now have arrested the juvenile responsible for a July shooting that wounded a three-year-old child.

The shooting happened on July 15 in the 800 block of School Street. Several shots were fired from a vehicle into a house, and the child was wounded. She was airlifted to a hospital. You can find a GoFundMe set up for her here.

Within a couple of weeks, the New Iberia Police investigation had identified the vehicle and the suspected shooter. This week, they located the shooter, who is a juvenile.

The juvenile was arrested Monday and was booked into a juvenile detention center with seven counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Also arrested was another person who is accused of being in the vehicle at the same time; Craig Derouen, 18, was booked with seven counts Principal to Attempted First-Degree Murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, police say.

Police ask citizens to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking here.