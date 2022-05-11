Areas of Jeanerette under boil advisory due to water leak

A boil advisory has been issued for some areas of Jeanerette.
Officials say they encountered a water leak that has since been fixed. As a result of the water leak, a portion of the town.
The following areas listed below are under a boil advisory:
- Church Street starting at Canal Street to Minvielle Blvd
- Druilhett Street starting at Main Street to the track
- Lapeyrouse Street starting at Main Street to the track
- Hebert Street starting at Main Street to the track
- Minvielle Blvd starting at Main Street to the track
