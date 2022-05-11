Areas of Jeanerette under boil advisory due to water leak

A boil advisory has been issued for some areas of Jeanerette.

Officials say they encountered a water leak that has since been fixed. As a result of the water leak, a portion of the town.

The following areas listed below are under a boil advisory:

Church Street starting at Canal Street to Minvielle Blvd

Druilhett Street starting at Main Street to the track

Lapeyrouse Street starting at Main Street to the track

Hebert Street starting at Main Street to the track

Minvielle Blvd starting at Main Street to the track

