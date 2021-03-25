Appointments still available in Delcambre for J&J vaccine

Appointments for the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen Vaccine in Delcambre are still available according to LDH.

Appointments are available for March 26, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bayou Carlin Cove Pavilion 605 S. Railroad Street in Delcambre.

To schedule an appointment visit the website oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311

Vaccines are only available for those in the current eligibility group: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/

