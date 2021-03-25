Menu

Appointments still available in Delcambre for J&J vaccine

AP
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 17:39:06-04

Appointments for the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen Vaccine in Delcambre are still available according to LDH.

Appointments are available for March 26, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bayou Carlin Cove Pavilion 605 S. Railroad Street in Delcambre.

To schedule an appointment visit the website oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311

Vaccines are only available for those in the current eligibility group: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/

