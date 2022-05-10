Another suspect developed in New Iberia restaurant attack

Another person has been developed as a suspect in an April attack at a New Iberia restaurant.

On April 8, 2022, the New Iberia Police Department received video footage of an incident that occurred at a local restaurant located in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive. The video footage allegedly showed multiple people attacking and beating another person inside the business and in the parking lot.

Since the attack, three people have been arrested. Read more here

On Tuesday, May 10, New Iberia Police identified Joeniecia Sada Garrette (Benjamin) as a suspect. Arrest Warrants have been issued for Garrette (Benjamin) for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Conspiracy, and Inciting a Felony.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Garrette (Benjamin) contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

The victim in the incident sustained significant injuries due to the attack, police say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel