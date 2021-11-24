Agents cite New Iberia man for alleged mourning dove hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents have cited a New Iberia man for alleged federal migratory game bird violations.

Brayden Krepper, 21, was cited on Nov. 20 in St. Mary Parish for taking over the limit of mourning doves, failing to maintain field possession, and failing to possess the required Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification.

According to LDWF, agents were on patrol in St. Mary Parish when they observed Krepper hunting doves in a field. Agents found Krepper to be in possession of 37 mourning doves, 22 doves over the daily limit of 15. He also didn't possess the HIP certification, LDWF says.

Agents seized the 37 mourning doves and donated them to a local charity.

The case has been filed with the U.S. Attorney's Office for prosecution in federal court.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel