Additional arrest made in drive-by shooting that left a child critically injured

New Iberia Police
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 09, 2023
The New Iberia Police Department arrested 24-year-old Sy Landon Patout for seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons related to the drive-by shooting incident that occurred on July 15, 2023, leaving a 3-year-old child critically injured.

On Friday, October 6, 2023, Patout was also booked on the drive-by shooting incident as well as an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case.

New Iberia Police urge citizens to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

