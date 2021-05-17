Acadiana men to be featured on Dr. Oz

Back in February, a missing child was dramatically rescued after a couple of sanitation workers spotted her alleged kidnapper's car and blocked him in until police could arrive.

To see our team coverage about Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine and the rescue of the child, click here and here.

Tomorrow, May 18, Merrick and the child's father will appear on the Dr. Oz syndicated show.

They're being interviewed by Mehmet Oz during a segment called "True Crime Heroes: Ordinary People Doing Extraordinary Things to Save Others."

Here's the spot: