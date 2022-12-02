Acadiana Christian School temporary closure announced

Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia, Louisiana will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022.

Principal Monique Sanchez announced the closure as a result of plumbing issues outside of the school's control.

School officials hope to have the issue resolved tomorrow and will update the notice accordingly.

The school closure will not affect tomorrow night's scheduled Christmas event, officials say.

Acadiana Christian School's Christmas musical will be held Friday and Saturday evening at Our Savior's Church in New Iberia.

Auditorium Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and pre-show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

According to school officials, there was an email sent out to parents with further information regarding the closure.

