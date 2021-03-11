73-year-old man dies in ATV crash at Iberia Parish gas station

IBERIA PARISH — A 73-year-old man was killed following a crash at a local gas station.

Iberia deputies says that on March 11, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., they responded to a side by side fatal accident at a gas station located in the 4700 block of Coteau Road.

Before their arrival, deputies were informed that one of the people involved in the accident, 73-year-old Luciano Ramos-Padron, died from his injuries.

Deputies say the accident occurred when three individuals arrived in the private parking lot of a gas station in a side by side vehicle. While attempting to back up to the gas pump, it is suspected that the middle passenger accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing the side by side to strike a nearby planter.

The force of the collision, caused the side by side to nearly flip on its side and eject the other passenger before striking a parked truck.

The driver of the side by side received a citation of operating an all-terrain vehicles on a public roadway.

IPSO deputies say that possible additional charges are pending toxicology results.

